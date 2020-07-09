Attorney General Barr visits Arkansas, discusses criminal justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorney General William Barr paid a visit to the Natural State Thursday, saying the support of local and state law enforcement plays a huge role in the overall issue of criminal justice.
According to content partner KARK, the Attorney General was in Little Rock to attend a Federal and Local Law Enforcement Roundtable, plus met with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Tom Cotton and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge among others.
Barr said federal authorities are willing to help their local counterparts if the need arises.
“I think this country is blessed with some of the finest police organizations in the world. And we look to continue to build up the strength of our law enforcement,” Barr said.
Barr also spoke about recent civil unrest in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
Barr said federal authorities believe the demonstrations were carried out by terrorist organizations and that authorities are working to build up intelligence on the issue.
So far, nearly 150 people have been arrested on federal charges while there are nearly 500 investigations ongoing around the country.
