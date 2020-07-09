Crews investigating fire, reported explosion at Tyson plant in Nashville, Ark.

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are injured following a fire at a chicken processing plant in Southwest Arkansas.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that crews responded to a fire at the Tyson plant in Nashville. Upon arrival, crews found a building fully involved. This building was not attached to the main processing plant.
According to Fire Chief Justin Thornton, crews were dispatched just after 2 a.m. and arrived on scene at 2:19 a.m.
Below is a statement from Tyson:
Thornton said there were reports of an explosion; however, that is still under investigation.
Crews with Nashville Fire Department, County Line Fire Department, Centerpoint Fire Department, Mineral Springs Fire Department, Yancy Fire Department assisted with the effort to extinguish the blaze.

