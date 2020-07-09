Crews investigating fire, reported explosion at Tyson plant in Nashville, Ark.

By Alex Onken | July 9, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 2:19 PM

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are injured following a fire at a chicken processing plant in Southwest Arkansas.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that crews responded to a fire at the Tyson plant in Nashville. Upon arrival, crews found a building fully involved. This building was not attached to the main processing plant.

According to Fire Chief Justin Thornton, crews were dispatched just after 2 a.m. and arrived on scene at 2:19 a.m.

Below is a statement from Tyson:

We’re investigating a fire that happened in part of our Nashville, Arkansas plant. Unfortunately, two of our team members have been injured and are receiving medical attention. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and first responders, who quickly put the fire out and helped our team members. The fire was limited to detached building, so the main section of the plant was not impacted. Because we’re still assessing the situation, the further processing part of our operation will not run today.
Worth Sparkman | External Communications, Tyson Foods

Thornton said there were reports of an explosion; however, that is still under investigation.

Crews with Nashville Fire Department, County Line Fire Department, Centerpoint Fire Department, Mineral Springs Fire Department, Yancy Fire Department assisted with the effort to extinguish the blaze.

