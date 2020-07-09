Former Razorbacks shine Thursday in The Basketball Tournament

Former Razorback Joe Johnson looks to get by a defender Thursday in The Basketball Tournament. (Source: Ben Solomon)
By Chris Hudgison | July 9, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KAIT) - A pair of former Razorbacks advanced Thursday in The Basketball Tournament.

JaCorey Williams dropped 30 points, 6 rebounds, a steal, and an assist. Herd That rallied from 18 down to beat The Money Team 102-99.

They’ll face Joe Johnson & Overseas Elite in the quarterfinals. Iso Joe had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, & a steal Thursday as Overseas Elite beat Armored Athlete 76-70.

The Basketball Tournament is a 24-team, single elimination event. The victorious team in the winner-take-all tourney will share over $1 million. Overseas Elite & Herd That will face off in the TBT quarterfinals Saturday at 1:00pm CT on ESPN.

