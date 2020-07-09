Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro receives $57K in grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro is receiving a helping hand in the age of coronavirus.
Seven area banks joined with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to provide $57,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro.
The seven area banks include Arvest Bank, BancorpSouth Bank, Centennial Bank, First Community Bank, First Security Bank, Iberia Bank and Simmons Bank.
Habitat for Humanity has served the Jonesboro area since 1992 and has built 21 homes for those in need during that time, and they say that they have big plans for the grant money.
Habitat for Humanity Director Micheal Sullivan says that this money will be put to use to offset the administrative costs, operational expenses and may even allow them to hire a new full-time employee.
The non-profit currently only has one full-time employee and three part-time employees.
Director Micheal Sullivan also said that thanks to the generous donations from the seven banks and FHLB Dallas Habitat for Humanity are going to be able to grow and serve more families in need.
