Jonesboro, Craighead County see drop on June sales tax numbers; increase for year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a drop in June as both Jonesboro and Craighead County saw losses in sales tax revenue, but officials note that both have seen increases so far this year.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city of Jonesboro collected $1.504 million in June - a 4.8% drop from the same time in June 2019.
So far this year, the city of Jonesboro has seen a $233,246 increase in revenue, compared to 2019 numbers.
Craighead County collected $1.727 million in June, down less than one percent from the same time in 2019, officials said.
The county has collected nearly $11 million in sales tax so far this year, which is about a 2.5% increase over the same six-month period in 2019.
