Jonesboro Mayor to ask City Attorney for face coverings resolution

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said Thursday evening that he will ask City Attorney Carol Duncan to create a resolution recommending face coverings in indoor public places and businesses in the city limits of Jonesboro.
In a statement to Region 8 News, Perrin said he is asking for the resolution “with the threat of impending spikes of COVID-19 in Jonesboro.”
“By state law, it will be some version of the model ordinance sent by the governor and the Municipal League, but Jonesboro will not have neighbors reporting on one another to police,” Perrin said. “I simply want to support businesses and encourage them to enforce mask policies with their customers - as most already have in place.”
Perrin said he wants Jonesboro to be safe and “avoid the outbreak that has ravaged so many cities in Arkansas, the nation and the world.”
Typically, an ordinance requires a city council or quorum court to hear an issue in three separate readings while a resolution can be heard in one meeting.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.