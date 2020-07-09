JPD looking for suspect who dumped poop at the pool

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sometime Monday night, someone broke into the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center and smeared it with feces.
Now, police hope to flush out the suspect.
A city employee called police regarding the incident at 1421 W. Nettleton just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Officer Nicholas Carmichael’s initial incident report, the suspect entered the fenced area and “defecated in numerous locations.”
The floors and walls, he said, were covered in fecal matter.
The suspect also defecated in a City of Jonesboro pickup truck, the report stated.
The report did not provide a suspect description nor further details.
Region 8 News has requested more information from the Jonesboro Police Department and will update this story once it becomes available.
