July 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It's Thursday, July 9.
Weather Headlines
A cluster of thunderstorms located over the Central Plains may move across Region 8 on an otherwise hot and humid July afternoon.
A couple storms may produce gusty wind and small hail, but no significant severe weather is expected.
Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast from Friday onward into the weekend, with seasonable highs in the low 90s.
Look for a heat index near 100° Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast.
News Headlines
New guidelines from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have A-State students wondering what’s next.
A Department of Defense program has helped some local law enforcement agencies purchase military grade equipment, including mine-resistant vehicles, at dirt cheap prices.
One Region 8 doctor weighs in on the debate over Jonesboro’s proposed mask ordinance.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
