Man facing a dozen charges for ‘doing donuts’ in cemetery

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones.
The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Linwood Cemetery.
According to a news release from the Paragould Police Department, emergency services received a call about a black SUV doing donuts in the cemetery.
As officers were responding, the SUV stopped and the driver ran from the scene.
Witnesses provided officers with a description of the man and told them the direction that had seen him running.
Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Bradley D. Sweaney.
On Thursday, a judge found probable cause to charge him with 12 counts of destruction/removal of a cemetery or grave marker, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
He’s being held in the Greene County Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond awaiting his next court appearance.
