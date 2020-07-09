Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas, Inc. hosts food distribution event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Cars lined up in Paragould Thursday as Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas, Inc. handed out free milk, produce, and meat.
They handed out the food until everything was gone.
Executive Director for Mission Outreach Jana Burnett says with their soup kitchen and food pantry, they really want to help the residents of Greene county.
“Especially now that people have lost their jobs, there’s a huge need for it,” said Burnett. “We’ve, we’ve given away a lot more food boxes than normal, and we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner out the parking lot. So, I mean, it’s an extremely huge need.”
The food at Thursday‘s event was provided by the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and Turner Dairy Foods.
To find out more about the services Mission Outreach provides you can visit their Facebook page or call 870-236-8080.
