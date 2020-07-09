One dead as Blytheville police investigate apparent homicide

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Thursday at a Blytheville hospital as police there investigate an apparent homicide, according to Blytheville police.
Authorities got a call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday about the homicide in the 900 block of South 21st Street.
Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said the victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Great River Medical Center where he died.
Blytheville police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call the department at 870-763-4411 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 844-910-STOP.
