St. Bernards is offering free wellness screenings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Health & Wellness is offering free health screenings for the community.
The screenings will be located at the St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center at 1416 E. Matthews on July 10, and then again on Oct. 9.
Screenings begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until 10 a.m.
The screening includes height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C (3-month-average blood sugar), and a lipid panel (total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides).
Free colon cancer screening is also offered.
COVID-19 precautions will be enforced at the event.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.