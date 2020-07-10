Annual harvest festival canceled

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying the state health department’s guidelines “would not be possible to achieve,” organizers of the annual Corning Harvest Festival announced this year’s event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
According to a news release shared on social media, the organizers said the decision was “not taken lightly.”
The annual festival is held the fourth Saturday in October at Wynn Park.
“It hurts to call it off this year,” the organizers stated. “Strictly speaking, the health guidelines would not be possible to achieve.”
They added that the liability risks are also “too great.”
