Austin Cook in top 15 at Workday Charity Open

DUBLIN, Ohio (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native makes the cut on the PGA Tour for the 3rd straight week.
Austin Cook shot a 2-under par 70 Friday in the 2nd Round of the Workday Charity Open. He’s -4 overall and currently tied for 11th. Cook bounced back from a double bogey to start the back nine. The JHS & Razorback alum proceeded to birdie 3 of the last 8 holes. Collin Morikawa is the leader at -13.
Cook continues to build off of a strong weekend in Detroit. He shot 30 on the back nine to close the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Austin has made eight cuts & recorded two top 20 finishes so far in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. His best result is a T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (September 2019).
Austin entered the week 151st in the FedExCup standings. He’s projected to move up to 132nd. The top 125 players at the end of the regular season qualify for the PGA Tour Playoffs.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.