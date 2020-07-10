Brian Reardon takes over as Southside football coach

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - There have been a lot of head coaching changes around NEA high school football this offseason.
One of the latest comes at Southside.
Southerners assistant Brian Reardon has been named the new head coach. He replaces Kenny Simpson who left for a job at Searcy last month.
“I felt like I’ve been ready for about the last two years,” Reardon said.
Reardon has over a dozen years of coaching experience. The last decade of which has been with Southside.
“It’s a very comfortable move. All the coaches on the staff stayed. We got a great relationship. And we’re all going to keep kind of doing the bread and butter stuff we’ve been doing, we’re just going to tweak a few things to match my personality. But we’re going to keep running the ball, smash people in the mouth, keep playing physical defense,” Reardon added.
The Southerners went 7-4 in 2019 as they fell in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
