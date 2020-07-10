Business owner files suit against former County Clerk Kade Holliday, alleging fraud and deceit

“Defendant Kade Holliday’s greed and complex scheme of embezzlement and illegal activity has destroyed a thriving Jonesboro-based business. His actions specifically included the embezzlement of funds to be used for payroll, thereby directly impacting the families of over 50 employees of Total Healthcare. While individuals, businesses and government offices struggled to operate during the emergency of the COVID-19 virus, Kade Holliday accelerated his illegal activity in both the frequency and the amount of funds wrongfully taken,” the complaint alleged. “Holliday’s conduct was not isolated to these Plaintiffs, but he also victimized his employer, Craighead County, Arkansas and the taxpayers. Holliday’s actions were illegal, intentional and arose from a greed motive that demonstrated a total lack of regard for the laws of society, the property rights of others or the impact that his actions would have on countless innocent individuals and families and the victims of his illegal activity.”