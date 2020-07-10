Former assistant principal files suit against Westside

“Defendant Gauntt hand-delivered an undated letter to Plaintiff on March 6, 2020, stating that he intended to recommend to the school board that they not renew her contract for the following three reasons (a) The school district has had static enrollment, is facing an increase of salaries for classified staff of over $150,000, is facing an increase of salaries for certified staff to meet the state imposed new minimum salary, has increased expenses for debt service and is facing a rising increase in teacher retirement payments,” the complaint noted. “(b) Your position of assistant principal at the middle school is not required by Arkansas standards; and (c) The district cannot afford to keep you in a position that is not required to be filled.”