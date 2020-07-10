Jonesboro restaurants react to Arkansas State/Michigan game being canceled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The huge announcement from the Big 10 canceling the University of Michigan vs. Arkansas State University this fall was for sure a hit for A-State and the football team.
However, local restaurants win big when those games are played out of town and fans need somewhere to cheer on the Red Wolves.
“On away games especially, we always have a big tailgate party and we also play the game for everybody. It’s big A-State environment here,” J-Town’s Bar and Grill Manager, Kaylee Bailey said.
J-Town’s Bar and Grill is a favorite stop for many fans and the restaurant had plans to host those fans this season, especially for the game on September 19 in Ann Arbor.
However, businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings and J-Town’s could also see the impact.
“I think it will impact us just a little bit just for that week that it was scheduled. But, at the same time, I feel like a lot of conferences are going to go to this conference-only play,” Buffalo Wild Wings Shift Leader Jacob Brown said.
While they are remaining optimistic, they acknowledge that those game days bring in the cash,
“On game days, that’s our big money maker days for the restaurants, the servers and the bartenders,” Bailey said.
Now, they are hoping that the season will go on and that those fans will continue to show up.
“It’s a little disappointing but we understand that it’s necessary to make certain accommodations and changes. But, we are little bummed that we are missing out on that this year,” Bailey said.
