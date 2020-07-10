July 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, July 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front moved through Region 8 overnight but we have no rain to show for it.
In fact, we’ll have little relief from the summer heat today as highs surge into the low 90s.
Northerly winds will keep the humidity respectable for the next couple days.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Saturday before hotter and drier weather moves in for Sunday.
News Headlines
With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has now asked the city attorney to craft a resolution requiring face masks at all public places and businesses.
The fall face-off between A-State and Michigan has been sidelined by the pandemic, the decision is not only a financial hit to the college but to area restaurants who serve football fans.
While many theaters around the country remain closed, a new Region 8 drive-in will open tonight.
