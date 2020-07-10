Mayor wants more discussion on mask resolution

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin’s office released a statement Thursday evening, saying the City Attorney Carol Duncan will “create a resolution requiring face masks” that later was revised.
Director of Communications Bill Campbell later sent a revised version, changing the wording from “requiring” to “recommending.”
“That was a typo on my part,” Campbell explains. Mayor Perrin says he wants discussion on the matter.
“We all need to sit down, present our facts,” Mayor Perrin says. “I bet you after we get through, majority of those we’re all going to agree with.”
He wants this discussion to be presented at the Public Safety Committee.
“I think that we need to get unified. I think this is the way it’s going to be, get in the Public Safety Committee and you can be unified,” he says.
Mayor Perrin says the resolution Duncan will create will “probably say to recommend, it will not say mandatory.”
Campbell explains the city cannot require masks to be worn, but it will help many.
“Restaurants or business owners who have a patron in defiance of their policy, who refuses to put on a mask and refuses to leave, can be cited for trespassing,” he says.
A Special Called Public Safety Committee meeting regarding the uses of masks will be Monday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m.
According to the agenda for the meeting, both an ordinance, sponsored by council members Ann Williams and LJ Bryant, and a resolution, sponsored by the Mayor’s office, regarding the use of masks are scheduled to be introduced.
It will be held in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Center.
