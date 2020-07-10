Memphis man arrested after Greene County search

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It did not take long for authorities to find a Memphis man who reportedly fled from police after a traffic stop Friday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.
Thomas L. Edmond, 21, of Memphis was arrested around 12 p.m. Friday after about a 45-minute search in Greene County.
Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said Edmond had initially been stopped by an Arkansas State trooper on Highway 49, just south of Paragould, around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
“During the course of the traffic stop, Edmond fled from the trooper,” Sadler said.
Arkansas State Police, Greene County deputies and Paragould police searched for Edmond and later arrested him. Edmond was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance-misdemeanor, fleeing on foot-2nd offense, resisting arrest, speeding and no driver’s license.
