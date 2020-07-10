Missouri allocates $125 million for workforce and higher ed initiatives

“Developing a state budget often requires difficult choices, and the expenditure restrictions announced last week will create significant challenges. I want to thank Governor Parson for using federal funds to mitigate some of those challenges, and I look forward to working with him and members of the General Assembly to release these restrictions as the economy improves. The Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, together with the state’s colleges and universities and the public workforce system, are ready to be part of the solution,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Finally, I want to thank our state’s higher education leaders, who are dedicated to prioritizing student access and success and have been working extremely hard to reduce barriers, including keeping costs down for students despite the tremendous financial challenges they face.”