Preliminary injunction approved in Holliday civil case

“In sum, the verified Complaint and supporting documents alleged Holliday is the elected County Clerk and has occupied a position of trust and confidence with the County and the citizens of Craighead County; and that Holliday has, for months at least, secretly embezzled and stolen over $1.6 million of County money,” the motion from Judge Lusby said. “This Court agrees that given the significance of the allegations against Holliday, as well as the risk to further loss and damage by the County, and the possibility of conversation of funds of County and/or destruction or alteration of records that may show where County money was directed, where it was located, or that may evidence other alleged embezzlement of Holliday which County has not yet discovered.”