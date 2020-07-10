Sign at tornado damaged business shows owner’s frustration

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are driving down Caraway Road in Jonesboro, you cannot miss the blue electronic sign saying next to Magic Touch “If we could get the city of Jonesboro to give us a building permit, we would get the building repaired.”
The company’s president is frustrated with the city’s process for him to get the building rebuilt, but the city says it is basic procedure for any construction project.
You can still see the scars that the March 28 tornado left on the building at the corner of Caraway Road and Race Street, and the sign shows their frustration with the city of Jonesboro.
“I cannot get a permit and I feel like there are several people in my same situation,” President of the Magic Touch Cooperation Robert Rees said.
He said the city told him that when they have to pull a meter, the building has to be up to current code.
“Since that building was built in 1992, it’s about 30 years old, that they feel like the code has probably been changed or upgraded two or three times since that date,” Rees said.
He said the city could not tell if the concrete foundation is up to code.
“And the thing is, they gave me a permit to build that building to begin with, so I met their approval. At one time,” Rees said.
Rees said the city wanted him to have an engineer to sign off that the footings met code, so he had an engineer check the foundation.
“I was told Wednesday, that he would probably be through with his, his findings that night.”
Bill Campbell, Director of Communications with the city of Jonesboro said in a statement, “I am told by our planning and inspection departments that no building plans have been submitted, including anything from an architect or structural engineer.”
Rees said he hopes to have everything submitted soon.
“Hopefully, we can get it to the city by next, by next Tuesday and meet all their requirements to get it in,” Rees said.
But he admits this has not been an easy road and said the city makes it tougher and more expensive for the builders and developer.
“And it’s not the developer that pays this, it’s the people that buy the houses or rent the apartments, have their pants dry cleaned, the more it costs me, more I’d have to charge you,” Rees said.
The city said in that statement they have offered Magic Touch as much help within city codes.
Here is the full statement:
“I am told by our planning and inspection departments that no building plans have been submitted, including anything from an architect or structural engineer.
“These are basics to any construction project, and other businesses, such as Turtle Creek Mall and Gateway Tire, have completed the process. The City did waive all fees for this work and anyone rebuilding from the tornado, and has offered to help Magic Touch as much as possible within the limits of City building codes.”
