Traffic Alert: Bridge work to close road near Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge replacement on Highway 312 will require a temporary road closure just south of Blytheville, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).
Weather permitting, crews will close Highway 312 between Highways 18 and 61 just south of Blytheville at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13.
The closure is expected to last for about 60 days.
Traffic will be allowed to use this portion of Highway 312 except where the bridge is being replaced.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.