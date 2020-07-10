TRAFFIC ALERT: North Church Street closed due to gas leak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police shut down North Church Street Friday afternoon following a natural gas leak.
Jeff Presley, director of the Jonesboro & Craighead County E911, reported the incident around 12:45 p.m. in the area of North Church and Daybreak Drive. That’s located near Kum & Go.
Fire and police are on the scene, and officers have blocked traffic in the area.
Presley asks motorists to “stay clear.”
Centerpoint Energy said it will take at least an hour to repair the leak.
