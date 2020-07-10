Tyler Zuber battling for a bullpen spot at Royals Summer Camp

Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber delivers a pitch during Royals Summer Camp. (Source: Kansas City Royals)
By Chris Hudgison | July 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 7:00 PM

KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - We’re exactly two weeks away from Opening Day in Major League Baseball. A Red Wolf is fighting for a spot in The Show.

Tyler Zuber continues to compete at Royals Summer Camp. The Arkansas State great looks to build off of a great spring training. Zuber struck out 8 in 6 innings of work in Arizona, allowed just 3 hits and 1 earned run. He appeared in the first intrasquad game on Tuesday.

Tyler looks for a spot in the bullpen that has familiar names like Greg Holland and Trevor Rosenthal. Another familiar name is new Kansas City manager Mike Matheny.

The Royals will open the season July 24th at Cleveland. Their home opener is July 31st vs. the White Sox.

