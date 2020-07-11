Arkansas sees 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, largest one-day jump since pandemic began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas now has 27,864 total COVID-19 cases, with state health officials saying the state saw 1,061 new cases reported between Friday and Saturday.
State health officials released new numbers Saturday afternoon on the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 website. On Friday, state officials said the state had 26,803 cases.
As of Saturday, the state had 21,190 recoveries, up 548 from Friday’s numbers.
No new deaths were reported Saturday, while the state has reported 376,565 tests have been given so far.
Locally, several Region 8 counties saw increases in total cases.
Craighead County had 17 new cases and is now at 541, while Crittenden County added 16 new cases and is at 833. Mississippi County added 14 cases and is at 304 cases, while Randolph County added 11 cases and is at 75.
State health officials this week also stressed that they are working to educate people about contact tracers and how they help people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.