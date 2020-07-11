Lake City Police Department getting body cameras

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lake City Police Department is getting body cameras for its four officers.
Mayor Jon Milligan said the city council has been discussing buying the cameras for about a year now, and a few weeks ago, they finally decided to make the purchase.
Milligan said the new cameras will just add extra coverage for everyone.
“It’s just a mechanism that’s going to cut out all the he said, she said you know, an insurance policy for both sides, both parties,” said Milligan. “Like I said, our cars are equipped with the good cameras and this will just- if they get out of that coverage in a house, it just covers both parties.”
Milligan said they hope to have the cameras ready in the next week or so and they will be synchronized with the cameras in the police cars.
He also mentioned both Monette and Caraway will also be purchasing body cameras for their officers.
