16-year-old arrested in Stoddard County murder case

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old Jonesboro teen was being held Saturday in the Stoddard County jail in connection with a murder-2nd degree case, according to a media release from the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department.
The teen, who was being held with no bond, was booked into the jail on the murder charge, as well as burglary-1st degree and robbery-1st degree.
Details are scarce.
However, Stoddard County officials said they plan to release more details on the case as early as Monday.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.