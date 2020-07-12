Arkansas reports 28,367 COVID-19 cases; 321 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after reporting the highest one-day increase since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Arkansas health officials said Sunday that the state saw a 503-case increase from Saturday to Sunday.
As of Sunday, Arkansas had 28,367 COVID-19 cases and 321 deaths.
The state has had 21,591 recoveries so far, up nearly 400 from Saturday; as well as 100 new active cases, state officials said on the Arkansas Department of Health website.
The state also reported 382,402 people had been tested as of Sunday, with 354,035 testing negative for COVID-19.
Locally, the increase in cases were centered in White and Mississippi counties.
White County had 13 new cases and now has 141, while Mississippi County saw a 10-case increase and has 314. Craighead County had four new cases as of Sunday, with 545 total cases reported in the county.
Crittenden County saw eight new cases and has 841, while Cross County had four new cases Sunday with a total of 101.
State health officials also said on social media that people can track the daily numbers by county at the Department of Health’s website.
