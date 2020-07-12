Local churches unite for prayer rally in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In light of the recent worries and distress going on in the world, some churches in Jonesboro came together Saturday for a time of unity.
On Saturday afternoon at St Paul’s A.M.E- a trio of churches and citizens held a prayer rally.
During the event, participants held praise and worship, and several church leaders spoke.
The leader of the event, Rev. Jeremy Jones, said he was excited about putting the event together.
“Coming together again to show that we stand against racism, stand against discrimination, we stand against injustice, we stand against unequal rights. And we just want the people to know that we’re here for them and stand with you also as we stand with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Jones said.
