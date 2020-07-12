Marked Tree School District to provide school supplies for elementary students

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s almost time for school districts to start posting school supplies lists for back to school, but Marked Tree School District is taking care of the supply needs for their elementary school.
The school told parents through Facebook this past week that instead of buying supplies to bring to school, they want parents to focus on buying things for the home that might make learning easier in case they have to go back to distanced learning.
Superintendent Matt Wright said it’s something they were able to work out in their budget to help parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would much rather our parents focus on setting up that home learning environment versus having to worry about what’s taking place at school,” said Wright. “We just feel like our relationship and our partnership with the parents this is something that we can and should do.”
Wright said they also hope this will reduce the number of things going to and from the school, possibly helping limit the chance of the coronavirus coming into the building.
Some supplies they suggest parents have at home include crayons, scissors, paper, and pencils.
