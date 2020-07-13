ADH: “No one path” for restaurant compliance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to enforcing the Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 directives for restaurants and bars, there’s little inspectors can do.
Since May 11, when Arkansas restaurants opened their doors to dine-in customers, the ADH has heard from numerous consumers complaining that some area businesses are not complying with the directive.
Health inspectors in Northeast Arkansas, according to online ADH records, have reported employees and customers at various eating establishments not maintaining 6′ of separation and not wearing masks as required.
On June 23, an inspector went to Grecian Steakhouse, 210 Airport Rd. in Paragould, following a complaint regarding customers not wearing masks.
According to the inspection report, Manager Chris Zaharapoulos “stated the facility does not require masks.”
After providing him with a copy of the directive and explaining that masks are required upon entering and exiting, the inspector reported, “Manager stated they recommend masks but will not require it.”
Region 8 News asked the ADH what, if anything, could inspectors do regarding non-compliant businesses.
“There is no one path of recourse for those facilities that are non-compliant at the time of inspection,” the ADH replied in an email statement. “If the facility continues to operate in a state of non-compliance with the special directives, then the ADH legal department will become involved and the facility could be in jeopardy of losing their permit to operate, be forced to shut down or close down and cease operation, but not necessarily in this order.”
The ADH added there could be “additional penalties and actions depending on the establishment (bar or club versus a restaurant) and additional outside agency involvement (like ABC Board, or city/county code enforcement).”
Earlier this month the ADH shut down Brewski’s Pub & Grub in Little Rock after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and, according to our content partner KARK, for failing to comply with the health department’s guidelines.
“Specifically, Brewski’s Pub and Grub was operating at more than 66% capacity, not ensuring proper social distancing with seating, and not ensuring patrons wear face coverings,” KARK reported.
The violations were discovered during an inspection by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
The ADH ordered the business to cease operations until a hearing before the Arkansas Board of Health.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.