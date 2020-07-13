Combatting heat related illnesses in hot weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures are expected to get hotter later in the week and doctors are cautioning people about heat-related illnesses.
Dr. Randy McComb is the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at St. Bernards Medical Center and said it’s important to recognize the early signs of heat exhaustion.
He said those are chills, cramps, nausea, feeling light-headed, and in some instances, you could stop sweating.
Dr. McComb said if you experience those symptoms, you need to get into a cooler place.
“Our bodies get rid of heat a great deal through evaporation, and just wind blowing over or a fan blowing over you, so it’s good to kind of seek a cooler place and get some air moving over your skin,” Dr. McComb said.
With the threat of COVID-19, doctors and government officials are urging people to wear masks.
Dr. McComb said wearing the mask could make you feel hotter because we lose some heat through our respiratory rate, but did not think more heat-related illness cases would result in people wearing a mask.
“I’m not sure if it’s going to make you more prone to it, but I certainly know it makes me feel a lot hotter,” Dr. McComb said. “The temptation will be not to wear it, but we still need to maintain our social distancing and wear it when possible.”
Stimulants can also make you more prone to heat-related illnesses along with certain medications.
“Some psychiatric medications just make you more prone to heat-related illnesses,” Dr. McComb said.
Drinking large amounts of alcohol makes you more prone because it makes you prone to dehydration.
Dr. McComb said if you have to be outside in the heat, make sure you stay hydrated.
