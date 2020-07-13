Comet NEOWISE will be most visible through July 15th

Some other things to look for is Venus, which will be shining low and bright off to the right, in the eastern sky. In the northeast sky, to the left will be an even brighter star, which is Capella. Capella is your starting point. In this lower left area of Capella is where the comet is expected to be. Astronomers suggest looking for a little star with an extending tail. Binoculars will give you a clearer display of the comet and its tail.