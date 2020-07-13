Greene County foster parents “Christmas in July” fundraiser moves online

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -This week, a fundraiser is underway in Greene County to help foster children and their families.
Named “Christmas in July,” the Greene County Foster Parents Association wants to fundraise their Christmas gifts for 100 children.
Usually, a public event, this year’s fundraiser is taking place online.
Paige Mears, GCFPA reporter, said the gifts mean so much to the kids.
“Our foster kids are always away from their families. During the holidays, that makes it especially difficult,” Mears said. “We try to do something special for them. Give them a big party, a visit from Santa. That makes them feel special during the holidays.”
If you want to participate, you can take part in their Facebook silent auction.
The auction started Monday and will go until 6 p.m. Friday, July 17.
