JHS alum Jonathan Adams on A-State cover of 2020 Hooten’s

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hurricane and a Red Wolf can add another accolade to his resume: cover athlete.
Wide receiver Jonathan Adams is on the Arkansas State cover of Hooten‘s Arkansas Football magazine. He had 62 receptions for 851 yards & 5 touchdowns in 2019.
Adams headlines the A-State wide receiving corps entering the 2020 campaign.
2020 marks the 27th annual edition of the popular publication. It’s available in stores all over Arkansas and online.
