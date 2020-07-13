Jonesboro Public Safety Committee forwards 2 mask measures to full council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Public Safety Committee forwarded an ordinance Monday afternoon regarding the use of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 4-3 vote, the committee voted to forward the ordinance to the full city council for further debate.
If passed, the ordinance would recommend the use of face masks within city limits.
In their meeting, the committee strongly urged citizens of Jonesboro to wear a face mask in places of business, restaurants, bars, gyms, and places of worship.
Dr. Shane Speights, Jonesboro City Medical Director and On-Site Dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State University, held a presentation for the committee members regarding a recent UAMS study on the future of cases in Arkansas and how masks help avoid a surge in cases.
The committee also discussed a resolution regarding the use of masks, which the members also forwarded to the full council.
