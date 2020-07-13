July 13: Get ready to feel the heat this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, July 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re keeping an eye on another round of storms over the Southern Plains early today.
They should fall apart before reaching Region 8, but we’ll see a few clouds this afternoon.
Your Monday will feel just as hot as it was this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
We’ll really feel the heat over the next few days as a strong ridge of high pressure emerges over the Central US.
Daily highs surge into the mid-90s with heat indices topping 105 through the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
When kids head back to school this fall, parents in one Region 8 district won’t have to worry about buying supplies.
A day after reporting the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began, Arkansas health officials say the state added 500 more cases from Saturday to Sunday bring the total of COVID-19 cases to more than 28,000.
After a year of discussions, one Region 8 town has decided to purchase body cams to keep watch on all its police officers.
Instead of using the drive-thru window at Taco Bell, Jonesboro police say a motorist drove through the front door.
New this morning: Actress Kelly Preston died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, according to John Travolta, her husband of 28 years.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
