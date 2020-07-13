Mohajir updates State of Arkansas State athletics (7/13/20)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been 72 hours since Arkansas State found out Michigan would not be on their football schedule this fall. Where do the Red Wolves go from here?
I had a chance to sit down with vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics Terry Mohajir.
“Well, it’s not just that. It’s looking at all of our different options. We’re looking at everything: Filling schedule holes and/or the financial side of things. That’s the concern I have the most, is how we fill the financial side of things. And just trying to navigate what our own conference is trying to do. And so we’re looking at all of the different options right now. We’re vetting through it, and there’s a lot of variables that go with those options. Just looking at our region and we’re talking to other Group of 5 conferences. We have 2 games against the American Athletic Conference and 1 FCS. So I’ve already reached out to their AD to see how they’re doing, Howard, communicating, saying lets keep the dialogue going."
Mohajir said there’s a timeline in terms of if Arkansas State will play football this fall.
“Yeah, I think the next couple weeks we’re gonna have to really have a better idea of what’s going to be concrete, a concrete schedule. You have planning, you have travel, you have hotels that you’ve booked, you have air charter for some games that you can’t drive to really. So, yeah, hopefully in the next 2 weeks we’ll have a better idea.”
7 student-athletes across 3 sports tested positive for COVID-19 last month. I asked Mohajir have any more student-athletes tested positive since then. “We have had some test positive,” he said. “They’re not here on campus, they’re at other locations. But we’re going to be really careful about reporting that stuff in the future just because of HIPPA. I know that’s a little controversial whether you should or not. I feel like if we need to disclose it, we will. But in the meantime, you asked the question, I have to be candid, I have learned of some more that have tested positive. Everybody is doing really well, and I think the majority of them are asymptomatic.”
You can watch the entire interview above.
