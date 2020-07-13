NEA Baptist breaks ground on new clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist officially broke ground on a new dermatology and pediatrics clinic.
Both services will be offered as part of The Reserve at NEA.
The clinic will include 12,000 square feet of space and will have several pediatricians ready to serve.
Chief Operating Officer Melanie Edens says the addition will be beneficial to not only incoming patients but their employees as well.
It’s the first building in a multi-phase project, which is expected to change the landscape in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro.
Edens says they hope to have the clinic complete by May of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.