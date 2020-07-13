One person killed, suspect injured in shooting

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died and another was injured in a shooting Sunday night at a Batesville convenience store.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at Hawg’s Exxon, 1150 N. St. Louis, according to a news release from the police department.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a 34-year-old man on the ground next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
While officers administered first aid, the victim reportedly said Casey Evans shot him before leaving in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to White River Medical Center where he later died of his wounds.
After Batesville police broadcast the suspect’s identity and vehicle description to surrounding agencies, an Independence County sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect’s truck and stopped him.
During the traffic stop, the deputy saw that 46-year-old Robert Casey Evans of Pleasant Plains was suffering a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
He was taken to the hospital, treated and released into the custody of police.
According to the news release, the shooting is still under investigation.
