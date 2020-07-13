Poplar Bluff library reopens, masks required, continues curbside service

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library has reopened to in-person service.
The library locations are open to the public form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
Patrons must follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks or cloth face coverings. Masks will be provided for those who need one.
The library will also be cashless, expect at the print release station at the Main Street location.
Items must be returned to outside return book return drop-off at the library locations. Returned items will be on a minimum of 72 hour quarantine hold.
According to the library, the items quarantines follow REALM guidelines. REALM is the REopemig Archives, Libraries, and Museum project. The project is doing extensive testing in finding how long COVID-19 can live on common library surfaces.
WiFi and computers will be available at both the Kanell and Main Street locations.
The new curbside service, offered the first time during the pandemic, will remain an options for patrons.
The library closed its doors to the public on March 20, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the closure, the library also expanded some services.
Patrons were able to use eBooks and virtual programming.
Officials at the library said the eBook circulation grew during the pandemic and eCards were added.
Virtual programming through social media was also utilized to engage library users.
