TDH reports largest single-day increase with over 3,300 new COVID-19 cases identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported an increase of 3,314 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday -- the highest day to day increase reported in Tennessee since the pandemic hit the Mid-South.
The previous record was 2.472 which was set last week on July 8.
Health officials say the Volunteer State’s total number of cases has now topped 65,200 with 64,737 cases confirmed and 537 are probable.
TDH also reported an additional eight deaths bringing the state’s death toll to 749.
Shelby County currently has the highest number of cases reported in the state.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 153 new coronavirus cases and one more death.
Countywide, there are 13,855 coronavirus cases and 222 deaths in total. Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 66 percent have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 4,487 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 6,517 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 155,800 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
SCHD is also monitoring several outbreaks/clusters of coronavirus at adult care facilities in Shelby County. More than 65 deaths have been reported. Mant facilities with reported outbreaks/clusters are considered resolved.
Clusters are considered resolved when a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 28,367 total cases and 321 deaths
- Crittenden -- 841 cases; 14 deaths; 746 recoveries
- Cross -- 101 cases; 1 death; 85 recoveries
- Lee -- 827 cases; 4 deaths; 642 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 314 cases; 3 deaths; 185 recoveries
- Phillips -- 173 cases; 5 deaths; 133 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 75 cases; 3 deaths; 54 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 906 cases; 3 deaths; 874 recoveries
Mississippi -- 36,680 total cases and 1,250 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 111 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 47 cases
- Coahoma -- 235 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,009 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 506 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 297 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 461 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 101 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 395 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 147 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 126 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 65,274 total cases and 749 deaths
- Crockett -- 65 cases; 3 deaths; 24 recoveries
- Dyer -- 302 cases; 3 deaths; 134 recoveries
- Fayette -- 380 cases; 5 deaths; 230 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 444 cases; 4 deaths; 288 recoveries
- Haywood -- 141 cases; 3 deaths; 45 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 193 cases; 4 deaths; 92 recoveries
- McNairy -- 117 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- Tipton -- 717 cases; 7 deaths; 522 recoveries
