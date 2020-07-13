Woman accused of spilling urine on jailer

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Calico Rock woman faces felony charges after sheriff’s investigators say she spilled urine on a jailer.
On July 2, Jail Administrator Sherry Davidson was conducting a drug screening on Kendra Fitzgerald, 42, of Calico Rock following her arrest on probation violations, according to a news release from the Izard Co. Sheriff’s Office.
During the screening, Davidson reportedly saw Fitzgerald try to hide a container of “clean urine that could be used for passing a drug test.”
When Davidson attempted to stop Fitzgerald from concealing the device, the report stated the two began to struggle and the urine spilled out of the cup and onto Davidson.
Fitzgerald is charged with furnishing prohibited articles, a Class C felony; and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a Class D felony.
She’s being held in the Izard County Detention Center awaiting her first appearance in circuit court on Tuesday, July 14.
