Augusta loses only grocery store

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County town is feeling a food pinch after losing its only grocery store.
According to our content partner KARK, the White River Cafe in Augusta will focus on having groceries for the community after the closure of the town’s only grocery store.
“When this Country Mart closed in the town of Augusta, everyone here pretty much lost easy access to things like fresh produce and meats,”
Brandon Kelley, the owner of White River Cafe, said. “Now, the community is going to have the ability to come here to the White River Cafe to get the essential food they need.”
While the solution is temporary, the city’s mayor said a permanent one is in the works.
“I can say that there is activity taking place behind the scenes that makes us feel real good that a grocery store will come to town in the future,” Mayor Jeff Collins said.
If you live in Augusta, Kelley encourages you to call the White River Cafe and make requests for any groceries you need.
