Batesville City Council approves resolution ‘directing the wearing of face coverings’

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday evening, the Batesville City Council voted unanimously on a resolution directing over 10,000 to wear a face mask while out in public.
The resolution, which is effective immediately, directs individuals entering workplaces, retail stores, courtrooms, schools, health care facilities, places of worship, and even in other’s homes in the city of Batesville, to use face coverings as recommended in the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Mayor Rick Elumbaugh spoke to the council and those watching online saying something has to be done.
“We do not want this to happen again. Not in Arkansas, not in Independence County and not in Batesville. So, I think doing nothing is really not an option,” Elumbaugh said.
He added that he’s had talks with many mayors throughout the state, noticing that many cities are passing resolutions instead of ordinances.
Elumbaugh believes passing an ordinance may put a strain on the police department adding he doesn’t “think the 911 system can handle all of the calls.”
However, he says approving this resolution will allow venues the option to enforce masks in their establishments.
Other council members also pushed education on COVID-19 and the steps that are needed beyond wearing facial coverings.
The council also received support from one doctor at White River Medical Center.
“Our medical staff certainly supports your efforts at resolving, providing a resolution asking all the members of the community and surrounding communities to participate with the use of mask and the use of social distancing,” Dr. James Allen said.
Councilmember Douglas Matthews says there needs to be a conscious effort from everyone.
“I think it ought to be done by ordinance. It should be a law, not a suggestion. You don’t have to worry about the enforcement of this. COVID is going to enforce itself. It doesn’t care who it affects,” Matthews said.
Councilmember Chris Poole also addressed those who say it’s their right to pick if they want to wear a mask.
“It’s not that you are accepting the risk by choosing not to wear the mask. You’re forcing everyone around you to accept the measure of risk, by choosing not to wear the mask,” Poole said.
Before the meeting ended, Councilmember Pete Musgrove told his peers that it’s also only right that they too wear masks, saying they have to “lead by example.”
The council also discussed that if numbers continue to increase that they should look into making this resolution into an ordinance.
The next city council meeting is August 18.
