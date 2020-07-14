Company in Arkansas looking to hire 50 new employees

OSCEOLA, Ark. (WMC) - A company in Arkansas is looking to hire 50 new full-time production/manufacturing employees.
According to a news release, DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas, Inc. in Osceola, Arkansas will host an event starting July 14 and ending July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wages start at $13.54 to $16.83. Temperature checks and closed-toe shoes are required for all walk-in applicants.
DENSO said they will provide masks if the applicant doesn’t have one.
The company is also offering the following:
- 13 paid vacation days
- health, dental, and vision coverage
- 401k option with 4% company match
- 13 paid holidays
- tuition reimbursement after six months of employment
The event will take place at DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas, Inc., 100 Denso Rd, Osceola, Arkansas 72370.
Candidates can also apply at densocareers.com or by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.