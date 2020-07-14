Flaherty & Gomber in pitchers duel, Cardinals tie in Tuesday intrasquad matchup

SAINT LOUIS (KAIT) - Fans got a glimpse at the Birds on the Bat Tuesday night.
The Cardinals streamed an intrasquad matchup at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty & Austin Gomber headlined a pitchers duel, the game would end in a scoreless tie. Gomber took a perfect game into the 4th inning, Matt Wieters broke up the perfecto with a walk. Tyler O’Neill ended the no-hit bid with a single.
Dylan Carlson had a couple hits, including a double. He’s #1 on MLB.com’s list of top Cardinals prospects.
The Cardinals will host the Royals in a exhibition game on Wednesday, July 22nd. First pitch is at 3:05pm, the game will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest.
Opening Day for St. Louis is on Friday, July 24th. The Cardinals will host the Pirates in a three game series.
